NO-UK granted final permits and commences marine installation programme

STAVANGER, Norway and LONDON, June 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NO-UK Com AS, Altibox Carrier and Xtera are pleased to announce that the marine programme for the NO-UK submarine cable system has commenced with loading completed in Nordenheim, Germany. Installation operations will begin today, after the successful acquisition of all the necessary permits in Norway and the UK last month.



NO-UK system supplier Xtera, a provider of innovative subsea fibre optic solutions, is leading the construction programme which will culminate with commissioning in Q4 this year. The marine installation is being performed by the Global Marine cable ship the Normand Clipper, the repeaters have been manufactured by STI and cable is provided by NSW.

NO-UK is a high-capacity fibre optic submarine system which crosses the North Sea, linking Norway and the UK. The 700km cable will connect the Stellium Data Centre in Newcastle, with the Green Mountain Data Centre in Rennesøy, Stavanger. The system design utilises Xtera’s advanced repeaters and is based on a robust design of armoured and buried cable for the entire route. Project support is being provided by leading consultancy company SubSea Networks Ltd.

The arrival of NO-UK marks the start of the creation of a new international telecoms hub in the North East of England, promoting international recognition within the telecoms industry and beyond. NO-UK is part of a wider network of existing submarine and terrestrial (in-land) cables operated by Altibox Carrier, which will connect Newcastle with Norway, Ireland, mainland Europe and ultimately the USA.

Geir Ims, Chairman of NO-UK AS, said, “It is a great achievement to have reached this key milestone, which is the result of a significant effort by all parties engaged in this critical project. With the rapidly increasing demand for data worldwide, never has it been more pressing to develop our links with other countries. NO-UK will complement Altibox’s existing architecture and strengthen Norway’s connections globally. We look forward to welcoming the Normand Clipper to Rennesøy.”

Joerg Schwartz, Chief Partners and Solutions Officer of Xtera, added, “We are thrilled to have been able to propel the NO-UK project forwards with the swift acquisition of permits, enabling the marine programme to take place in the optimal weather window for the North Sea. We would like to thank all our partners for the role they have played in the significant achievements to date and welcome the start of the marine operations for this new cable joining the UK to Europe.”

About NO-UK Com

NO-UK Com is the consortium building the fibre cable between Norway - UK connection and comprises Altibox Carrier as the operator, Lyse, Haugaland Kraft, BKK, Ryfylke IKS, Green Mountain, Polysys and Hatteland Group. The NO-UK cable is an open cable system providing a total of eight dark fibre pairs from Stavanger to Newcastle.

About Altibox Carrier

Altibox Carrier owns, operates and builds fibre optic cables connecting end-users to content and enterprises to the digital cloud. Altibox Carrier offers dark fibre or capacity backhaul routes to any major PoP in the Nordics or UK. For fibre and capacity inquiries, please contact Director Svein Arild Ims – svein.arild.ims@altibox.no or visit www.altiboxcarrier.com for more information.

About Xtera

Xtera is an innovative provider of subsea and telecom technology. The Company supplies both repeatered and unrepeatered systems, using its high-performance optical amplifiers to deliver traffic directly inland to cities and offering flexibility in working with industry partners to provide the optimum solution. For more information, please visit Xtera or contact info@xtera.com

About SubSea Networks

SubSea Networks was formed from within the submarine cable industry to provide high quality consultancy and implementation services to subsea communications system developers, purchasers, owners, network operators and financial institutions. Offering expertise and management on submarine cable projects from a cohesive and dynamic international team with extensive knowledge gained from many years of direct industry experience. SubSea Networks provide support across a wide range of subsea skill sets without compromising on delivering the highest level of expertise and personal service. To learn more visit www.subseanetworks.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05c3eb09-00cd-40a4-8d73-04d13782c048

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47126252-a3f7-422f-b347-fe970e4622f1