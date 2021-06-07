Wisconsin Father Sets New Push-Up World Record

Staten Island, NY, June 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 50-yard line of MetLife Stadium, Wisconsin father of three, Nate Carroll completed his 1,500,231st push-up to set a new world record for the most push-ups done in a year.

Carroll dedicated his 12-month quest to break the record to America’s first responders by partnering with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to raise money for its Fallen First Responder Program.

The Fallen First Responder Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

Fittingly, he broke the record in front of first responders during half-time of the 48th Annual Fun City Bowl, an annual showdown between the FDNY and NYPD football teams hosted by the First Responders Children’s Foundation, an organization that awards college scholarships to children of those first responders who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

“It was awesome to be on the field, to be cheered on by so many first responders,” said Carroll.

Carroll is working with the Guinness Book of World Records and the Record Holders Republic Registry of Official World Records to get his record verified.

After more than 1.5 million push-ups Carroll still isn’t done.

His 12-month period ends on June 13, and he plans to add to his push-up total and make sure the final total features the numbers ‘911,’ in honor of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

“It was an honor to set a new world record here in New York in front of members of the NYPD, FDNY, PAPD and other first responders. I want this record to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by so many heroes that tragic day,” said Carroll.

You can see a video of Nate Carroll’s record-breaking push-ups on his Instagram and Twitter.

You can support him by visiting T2T.org and donating to his campaign.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

