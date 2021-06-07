English Dutch

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 7 June 2021

Disclosure of received notification of Templeton Investment Counsel, Kabouter Management and Alychlo

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC, Kabouter Management, LLC, and Alychlo NV.

Notification of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC

On 1 June 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 27 May 2021 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘person that notifies alone’.

On 27 May 2021, Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC held a total of 2,188,281 voting rights (previous notification: 2,121,981 voting rights).

Based on the denominator of 72,477,654 (total number of voting rights), Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC held on 27 May 2021 3.02% of the total number of voting rights.

Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Templeton Worldwide Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc.

Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC makes use of the exemption from the obligation to aggregate its holdings, as referred to in Article 11, paragraph 2 of the Law of 2 May 2007, and Article 21 of the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008.

The notification of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this li n k .

Notification of Kabouter Management, LLC

On 1 June 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Kabouter Management, LLC had crossed the disclosure threshold of 5% on 27 May 2021 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 27 May 2021, Kabouter Management, LLC held a total of 3,787,982 voting rights (previous notification: 2,286,973 voting rights).

Based on the denominator of 72,477,654 (total number of voting rights), Kabouter Management, LLC held on 27 May 2021 5.23% of the total number of voting rights.

Kabouter Management, LLC is the company managing funds and accounts that owns voting securities in Fagron NV. Kabouter Management, LLC directly manages such voting securities (thus, without any subsidiaries or affiliates). Kabouter Management, LLC is controlled by Mr. Peter Zaldivar and Mr. Marcel Houtzager.

Kabouter Management, LLC is an investment fund manager which has voting discretion in relation to the voting securities in Fagron NV owned by its underlying funds and separate accounts. For such situation, article 9, §2 of the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008 provides that the management company (i.e. Kabouter Management, LLC) needs to file the transparency declaration.

The notification of Kabouter Management, LLC can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this li nk .

Notification of Alychlo NV

On 2 June 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Alychlo NV and Marc Coucke had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 10% on 27 May 2021 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 27 May 2021, Alychlo NV and Marc Coucke held a total of 3,641,933 voting rights (previous notification: 10,749,267 voting rights). 3,634,886 voting rights were held by Alychlo NV and 7,047 voting rights were held by Marc Coucke.

Based on the denominator of 72,477,654 (total number of voting rights), in total Alychlo NV and Marc Coucke held on 27 May 2021 5.02% of the total number of voting rights.

Alychlo NV is controlled by Marc Coucke.

The notification of Alychlo NV and Marc Coucke can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this lin k .

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85

constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:

Disclosure of received notification of Templeton Investment Counsel, Kabouter Management and Alychlo