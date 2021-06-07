NEW NSR Report Projects U-Shaped Recovery by 2023 for Aero IFC Revenues

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s latest report, Aeronautical Satcom Markets, 9th Edition (Aero9) sees a rebound on the horizon for significantly impacted aero In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) services, with a U-shaped recovery underway and revenue expected to reach $38.8 Billion through 2030. A clear trend of accelerated migration to High Throughput Satellite (HTS) networks drives growth, and with recovery from COVID-19 losses by 2023, Aero HTS capacity demand will reach 924 Gbps by 2030.



While 2nd wave restraints moved COVID-19 recovery timelines further to the right, the trend of accelerated migration to HTS networks is evident in the technology roadmaps of top service providers and integrated operators such as GoGo's recent transition to the 2Ku network.

“The opportunity in the IFC market is undeniable and hence, demand for connectivity and more bandwidth will accelerate post 2023,” notes lead report author and NSR Senior Analyst Vivek Suresh Prasad. “Upcoming capacity supply, entry of new solutions, falling capacity and service pricing, increased migration to HTS and free service models will all be major growth trajectory accelerators.”

“The migration to HTS is expected to address critical drawbacks to IFC growth, such as low speeds and limited bandwidth allotted per aircraft, while the upcoming GEO and Non-GEO constellations will mitigate coverage challenges,” explains NSR Analyst and report co-author Joseph Ibeh.

Overall, the coming improved inflight connectivity experience will drive user take-up rates and bandwidth utilization. As revenue and capacity demand skyrocket and pricing declines, major service providers and integrated operators will be the ones to watch.

About the Report

NSR’s Aeronautical Satcom Markets, 9th Edition report is the industry reference for analyzing Aero IFC growth. The report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on the aero market and covers key metrics such as revenue, in-service units, capacity demand, addressable market and recovery timeline. The report also addresses major macro and industry changes that impact the long-term market outlook. Regional trends are explored across NAM, LAM, EU, MEA, Asia, AOR, IOR and POR for business-critical metrics highlighting opportunities for engagement and growth across the sector.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries. Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

Companies Profiled or Mentioned in this Report

Asiasat, Arabsat, ABS, Astronics, Airbus, AeroMexico, Amazon, Apple, American Airlines, ANA, Air France-KLM, Air Europa, Air eSurfing, APT Satellite, Avanti, Boeing, British Airways, Collins Aerospace, China Satellite Communications, Delta Airlines, Echostar, Eutelsat, Emirates, Etihad, Finnair, GoGo, Global Eagle, Gilat, GOL, Gulf Air, Gazprom Space Systems, Honeywell, Hispasat, Intelsat, Inmarsat, Iridium, Iberian Airlines, ISRO, Jet Blue, Lufthansa, NBN Australia, Netflix, Panasonic, Qest, RSCC, SES, SITAONAIR, SpaceX, ST Engineering, Smartsky Networks, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Saudia Airlines, Telesat, Thaicom, Thinkom, Thales, Taqnia Space, Turksat, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, ViaSat, and Virgin Atlantic.

Press Contact:

Kristen Kloster-Grady

NSR Marketing Director

KKloster@NSR.com