DZS CEO Charlie Vogt Keynote at ANGA COM DIGITAL 2021

PLANO, Texas, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced that DZS President and CEO Charlie Vogt will be speaking at the ANGA COM DIGITAL exhibition and conference taking place 8-10 June, 2021. In the keynote, titled “Accelerating Toward the Future: DZS Vision, Mission and Momentum,” Mr. Vogt will discuss the mega trends affecting the communications sector, including 5G & Open RAN, the next generation connectivity upgrade cycles, and the value of open standards, and how these trends, along with SDN, automation, the proliferation of IoT devices, and geo-political dynamics are fueling opportunity for the industry as well as DZS – especially in the EMEA region. The keynote will be available at the ANGA COM DIGITAL On Demand Library as well as at the DZS booth in the ANGA COM DIGITAL virtual show floor starting 8 June at 10.30 CET.



“With the evolution from 4G to 5G, the emergence of Open RAN and the growing value of open standards, and the transition from legacy copper-based infrastructure to fiber-based multi-gigabit broadband providing a backdrop to the communications industry being disrupted by the influence of software defined networking, automation, security bans, and global supply chain dynamics, there is no shortage of topics to discuss at this year's ANGA COM DIGITAL, nor has there been more promising prospects for the industry,” said Mr. Vogt. “Europe has emerged as an epicenter for these changes, and DZS is excited to be playing a key role in helping service providers seize the opportunities of this dynamic environment. DZS has strong European roots, and is excited to deliver new innovations to the service providers in the region. We look forward to discussing this once-in-a-generation opportunity with innovative technology companies and service providers that will be virtually attending ANGA COM DIGITAL, and we are proud to be a Bronze Digital Partner of this important event.”

President and CEO Charlie Vogt joined DZS in August 2020. He is a seasoned leader with two decades of experience as President and CEO with market leading companies in the communications and media broadcast industry including GENBAND (now Ribbon Communications) and Imagine Communications. Charlie also has over 30 years of experience in implementing strategies in communication markets and was instrumental in the operational and financial growth of many technology companies, including ADTRAN and Ascend Communications.

In addition to Mr. Vogt’s keynote, DZS Director of Product Management in EMEA, Jochen Krauss, will be participating in the conference panel “Challenges in Fiber Optic Expansion” on June 10, 2021 at 4 pm Central European Time (ET). The panel will be in German and include a live FAQ. Krauss will address FTTH technologies from a market perspective and will be joined by Dieter Kynast, Managing Director of Pott Kabelservice GmbH, who will address the challenges in FTTH project management and execution for the housing industry. Daniel Rocker, Head of Carrier Sales and Marketing, Ropa GmbH, will discuss the need for reliable partners in telecommunications. The event will be moderated by Carston Engelke, Technical Director of ANGA.

ANGA COM is Europe's leading business platform for broadband operators and content providers. It brings together network operators, vendors, content providers, service providers, consultants, authorities and other organizations of the telecommunications and media industry together on all issues of broadband and media distribution. Most recently, ANGA COM had more than 500 exhibitors from 35 countries and 20,000 participants from 83 countries. Participants included 540 network and platform operators serving more than 200 million households all over Europe, as well as 370 media companies. ANGA COM is organized by ANGA Services GmbH, a subsidiary of ANGA The Broadband Association, which represents over 200 companies of the German broadband business that supply more than 40 million consumers in Germany with telecommunications services.

For more information, please visit: www.DZSi.com

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world’s most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/