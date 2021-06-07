BTC cloud mining platform Fine Cash is officially launched

London, UK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Fine cash has launched a prize-winning questionnaire solicitation activity. Fine cash is a licensed company in Southeast Asia and is seeking to apply for a compliance license in the UK. Fine Cash is a one-stop mining platform. Fine cash provides many applicable services, including Fine Wallet, hashrate leasing (cloud mining), OTC desk and digital asset management services, Fine Cash provides various hashrate products to meet the different needs of users.

Fine cash mines the cryptos in real mining farms and receives the real profits. By downloading the Fine Cash app, users can pay for the cloud hashrate products to mine the bitcoin through their mobile phones. They do not need to buy a mining machine, instead, they can mine the cryptocurrency through phones. Fine cash is very cost-effective among numerous cloud mining products.

1. Fine Cash owns lots of hashrates and has hashrates of 1.1EH/S currently. According to btc.com, the hashrate in current network status is 167.64EH/S. And the hashrates of most mining platforms have been sold out.

2. Fine cash has a lower price in cloud hashrate than other mining platforms. For instance, for the 30 days contract of Fine cash, the price for 1T is only $0.15 per day. However, the price for 1T around 480 days long contract of Bitdeer is $0.15 per day, and the price for 1T around 270 days of btc.top is $0.19. Compared with other platforms for the same period of 360 days contracts, Fine cash has the lowest mining costs and hashrate price/ths.

3. Compared with other mining platforms, the payback cycle of Fine cash is very short. Take Hashbox as an example, for the same period of 90 days contracts, Fine cash only takes no more than 50 days to pay back, Hashbox takes over 60 days.

4. It is flexible to select the cloud hashrate in Fine cash, and in the future will have other services, such as lock position mining and options hedging to maintain profits.

5. Fine cash supports multi-language services, such as Chinese, English, Korean, Japanese, Russian, etc.

6. Fine Cash enjoys the lowest transaction fees among other large pools such as F2pool, Binance pool, and Okex pool.

7. Fine Cash has its own mining farms in Xinjiang, Liangshan Prefecture in Sichuan Province and Kuwait, totaling 800Mv hashrates. The main mining machines are s19j, M20, etc.

Fine Cash Prize-winning Questionnaire

From June 7th, Fine cash will launch a prize-winning questionnaire. We sincerely invite you to participate! You will receive 8USDT and get a 5T for a 7-days cloud hashrate experience package after filling out the questionnaire.

Activity time: From June 7th, 2000 questionnaires will be sent

Conditions of participation:

1. Fine Cash real name authentication (Advanced certification);

2. Each user can only participate once

Activity participation method:

1. Click the link below to download the Fine Cash app and register an account. (Advanced certification)

2. Click the link to complete the questionnaire.

3. The bonus will be distributed within 5 working days after the questionnaire is completed.

Fine cash official website link: https://fine.cash/

Fine cash app download address

IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fine-cash/id1566826476

Andriod: https://finecash.oss-ap-southeast-1.aliyuncs.com/app/android/finecash-2021060401.apk

((You also can search ‘Fine cash’ in Google play or Galaxy store to download the app)

Questionnaire link: https://forms.gle/4dUJFLWkjNfqEa2L8

Media Contact

Company: FINECASH CO., LTD

Contact Person: RAY

Email: info@fine.cash

Website: https://fine.cash/

Telephone: +86 13527280972

