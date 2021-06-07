Regarding Allocated Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities

English Lithuanian

AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter – the Company), as the operator of the liquefied natural gas (hereinafter – LNG) terminal in Klaipeda (hereinafter – the Terminal), informs that after the closure of annual terminal capacities allocation procedure and conclusion of respective agreements, for the period from the 1st of October, 2021 until the 30th of September, 2022, 8.891.452.000 kWh LNG regasification capacities were allocated. Part of the terminal capacities was ordered by the new terminal user, the Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA.

The Company notes that the above indicated Terminal capacities were allocated in advance, i.e. before start of upcoming Gas Year. It should also be noted that Terminal users can order Terminal capacities after the annual Terminal capacities allocation procedure. The Company at its website www.kn.lt constantly announces and updates the information regarding free capacities of the Terminal, which are available for booking during the Gas Year.





Indrė Kisielienė, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276.





