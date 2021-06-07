The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,287,515
|279.37
|359,690,297
|31 May 2021
|14,250
|312.71
|4,456,172
|1 June 2021
|13,950
|317.11
|4,423,711
|2 June 2021
|13,950
|321.43
|4,483,904
|3 June 2021
|13,950
|322.04
|4,492,440
|4 June 2021
|13,950
|326.30
|4,551,931
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,357,565
|281.46
|382,098,455
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,357,565 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.87% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
