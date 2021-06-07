Proactive news headlines including Okapi Resources, Global Energy Ventures, Kazia Therapeutics and QMines

Sydney, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has started a drilling program at two priority targets within the Enmore Gold Project in north-eastern New South Wales. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) (FRA:WS9) has started developing a pilot-scale compressed hydrogen (C-H2) cargo ship to capitalise on green hydrogen opportunities across Europe and the Asia Pacific. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd’s (ASX:KZA) (FRA:NV9M) (NASDAQ:KZIA) phase-II study of paxalisib in Primary CNS Lymphoma has been initiated at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, with the first patient enrolled to the study. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) (FRA:81V) is well placed to benefit from the expected uptick in copper demand over the next decade, driven by electric vehicle makers and green environmental policies – particularly in Europe. Click here

Platina Resources Ltd (ASX:PGM) (OTCMKTS:PTNUF) (FRA:P4R) is moving towards the exploration phase at Xanadu Gold Project after executing binding purchase agreements and commencement of tenement transfers. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR) (CVE:TMRR) (OTCMKTS:TMRFF) (FRA:4W0) has kickstarted a drilling campaign at its Elizabeth Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) shareholders have fully paid the balance unpaid on an additional 1,365,574 BEM partly paid ordinary shares in the company, raising $81,797.88. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) (OTCMKTS:FYIRF) (FSE:SDL) has adopted an environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework in a bid to improve shareholder outcomes from its kaolin and high purity alumina (HPA) assets. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) non-executive director Len Jubber has demonstrated his confidence in the company's potash strategy by purchasing shares in an on-market transaction. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has revealed that clinical data from one of its personalised care plans for opioid users has been validated in a world-first data linkage project. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com