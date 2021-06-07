Cnova NV: Analyst Presentation Release

English French

CNOVA N.V.

Cnova Analyst Presentation

Cnova N.V. (Cdiscount’s holding company) is a leading European tech player with its e-commerce platform Cdiscount and its global innovative tech-enabled ecosystem of marketplaces powered by its subsidiary Octopia

AMSTERDAM – June 7, 2021, 08:30 AM CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova”) is hosting today an analyst presentation, starting at 8:30 am CET, in light of its plan to increase its capital in order to fund its accelerated growth prospects.

The analyst presentation is available publicly on the website of Cnova at: https://www.cnova.com/events-and-presentations/.

In the analyst presentation, Cnova is providing additional information on its medium-term objectives, including GMV and sales targets for 2025 (in excess of €12bn and €4bn, respectively) and estimated EBITDA growth for the 2021 to 2025 period (low- to mid-30% compound annual growth rate). For 2021, Cnova is targeting GMV and sales of approximately €4.5bn and €2.3bn, respectively, and EBITDA in excess of €160m. Please refer to the analyst presentation for further information.

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V. is a leading European e-commerce platform with €4.2bn of GMV, €2.2bn of net sales and EBITDA of €133m (6.0% of net sales) in 2020.

It serves 10.5 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. With its marketplace at the core of its business model, it provides a winning proposition to both consumers and merchants.

Its B2B tech-enabled platform Octopia offers unique marketplace tech solutions to websites globally.

Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer, and is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: CNV).









Cnova Investor Relations contact:

investor@cnovagroup.com Media contacts: elody.rustarucci@cdiscount.com Tel: +33 6 18 33 17 86







leo.finkel@plead.fr Tel: +33 6 32 09 54 94

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release, including information on Cnova’s medium-term objectives, is not historical data but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts and assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions about Cnova's current and future strategy and the economic environment in which Cnova operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause Cnova's actual performance and results, or the results of its industry, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. For additional information on the risks faced by Cnova, please refer to the section “Risk Management and Risk Factors” of its 2020 Annual Report.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Cnova expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revision to the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect changes in assumptions, events, conditions, or circumstances on which the forward-looking statements are based. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made for illustrative purposes only.

This press release includes only summary information and does not purport to be complete. No warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this press release.

The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. This press release does not contain and does not constitute an offer to sell securities or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the Netherlands, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The company does not intend to register all or any portion of any offering of the securities in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

