Share buy-back Program

| Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 30/2021 – 7 JUNI 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement248,680713.66177,471,735.66
31 May 20214,000790.643,162,572.00
1 June 20214,000789.413,157,639.60
2 June 20214,000789.883,159,509.20
3 June 20214,000782.143,128,576.00
4 June 20214,000783,243,132,941.20
Accumulated under the program268,680719.12193,212,973.66

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,036,120 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


Attachments


Attachments

Fond-RU-30-2021-uk Encl. Company Announcement-07062021-PUBLIC_sbb_ROYAL_UNIBREW