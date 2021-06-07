English Danish

7 June 2021

Announcement no. 10/2021

Alm. Brand – Award of share-based remuneration

In accordance with the Alm. Brand Group’s remuneration policy and with the General guidelines regarding share-based remuneration, Alm. Brand A/S, effective from 1 July 2016, entered into an agreement with the Management Board and other members of the group’s extended management team under which up to 10% of the fixed salary may be allotted by way of shares.

Shares are awarded twice annually, on the third trading day of June and the third trading day of December.

The value of the awarded shares has been calculated as a simple average of the average price quoted for one share on the first trading day of each calendar month forming the basis of the award. A total of 34,605 shares representing a total market value of DKK 2,465,245.03 have been awarded. The shares are freely negotiable instruments.

The agreement on share-based remuneration applies until 31 March 2022.

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Mikael Bo Larsen, Senior Investor Relations Officer, on tel. +45 51 43 80 02.

