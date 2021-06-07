CORRECTION: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders from 4 June 2021

English Estonian

AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the “Company”) hereby by corrects item 6.(v) (time of fixing list of shareholders participating in the reduction of share capital) of market announcement “Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders from 4 June 2021”, published on 4 June 2021, given that technically the list must be fixed at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system. The correction is reflected in bold in the immediately following paragraph.



(v) The list of shareholders participating in the reduction of share capital shall be fixed as at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system on 18 June 2021.



