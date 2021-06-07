ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Director Declaration

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
7 June 2021
Director Declaration
In accordance with the Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that Jane Tufnell, an independent, non-executive Director and Chair of the Company, will resign as a non-executive director of Record plc following Record plc's Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2021.
