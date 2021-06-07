Islandsbanki hf.: Price range announced and prospectus published for Íslandsbanki IPO

English Icelandic

Bankasýsla ríkisins (Icelandic State Financial Investments, “ISFI”), on behalf of the Treasury of Iceland, and Íslandsbanki hf. (“Íslandsbanki” or the “Bank”), today announce the offer size and indicative price range for the offering of existing Shares of Íslandsbanki hf. and the publication of the related prospectus.

See further on the Bank's website: www.islandsbanki.is/en/news/ipo-price-range-prospectus





See further information on the IPO on the Bank's IPO website: www.islandsbanki.is/ipo

Contacts



Investor Relations - Jóhann Ottó Wathne - ir@islandsbanki.is

Public Relations - Björn Berg Gunnarsson - pr@islandsbanki.is





About Íslandsbanki

With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings.

