Correction of company announcement no. 30/2021

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 31/2021 – 7 JUNE 2021

In respect of Company Announcement no. 30/2021 of 7 June 2021 the last paragraph in which the total number of shares that Royal Unibrew owns is corrected as follows:

“With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 486,120 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.”

