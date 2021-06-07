Colliers appoints Director of Global Capital Markets to strengthen investment expertise

LONDON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced the senior appointment of Chris Pilgrim as Director, Global Capital Markets, effective 07 June 2021.



The appointment of a proven market leader in Colliers’ Global Capital Markets team is a major strengthening of the company’s expert services in real estate investment. Pilgrim will focus on connecting global capital with opportunities across regions and asset classes, working collaboratively with the Colliers teams across the world.

Based in London, United Kingdom, Pilgrim joins Colliers as a highly respected leader in global deployment of capital for the world’s leading investors. He was formerly an executive director at CBRE, where he led its Global Capital Markets teams for South East Asia and was previously based in Singapore.

Pilgrim brings a unique breadth of global experience to benefit Colliers’ clients, having advised on inter-regional real estate investment between EMEA, APAC and Americas regions from both London and Singapore in his 14-year career. He is an expert in large scale investments, with a history of major cross-border transactions totaling in excess of US$10 billion and is a specialist in advising on complex development projects and successfully marketing landmark assets with values in excess of US$1 billion.

“We are proud to announce Chris’ appointment as Director for Colliers’ Global Capital Markets team, to further grow our service as investor activity is set to rebound globally. He is an established market leader, who delivers exceptional results for the world’s leading investors,” says Tony Horrell, Global Head of Capital Markets. He continued, “Chris has an unrivalled depth of insight and connections with leading institutions across the world and is set to accelerate our clients’ success with his expertise in structuring and advising on large scale, complex and cross-border transactions of both trophy assets and portfolios.”

“This is an exciting moment to join the business and help grow our market-leading service at Colliers, which has an enterprising culture and exceptional team. I’m looking forward to connecting global capital with opportunities across every region, and with our experts in each market, to maximise cross-border potential for clients as the pace of activity builds for the next phase of global growth,” said Pilgrim.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

