Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market

The market is broken down by types of medical robotics, types of computer-assisted surgery, applications and regional markets.



Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2025 are given for each major type of medical robotics, computer-assisted surgery, application and regional market, and the estimated values are derived from the manufacturers’ total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional MRCAS markets; it explains the major market drivers of the global MRCAS industry, current trends within the industry, major applications and the regional dynamics of the global MRCAS market.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global MRCAS industry.



Report Includes

- 42 tables

- An up-to-date analysis of the global medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (MRCAS) market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Estimation of market size and revenue forecast for global MRCAS market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, application (disease), and region for each market segment

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, gaps and opportunities in the market estimating current and future demand for MRCAS, identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market

- Identification of promising new surgical procedures and products still in the development and testing stages, and their probability of successful commercial launch within the next five years

- Impact of COVID-19 on the medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery market as compared to overall global economy

- Insight into the growth development strategies of major MRCAS manufacturers and their key competitive landscape

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Medtech Global Ltd., Siemens AG, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Panasonic Corp. and Hitachi Ltd.



Summary

Medical robotics are humanoids or electro-mechanical surgeons operated using computer programs with the help of the human surgeons.They are used to provide greater access to complex areas by precise and minimally invasive methods where the surgeons feel it is difficult to operate manually.



The market for MRCAS is expected to grow, mainly due to an expected growth in demand for laparoscopic and cardiac surgeries.The rising geriatric populations in the Asia-Pacific region, North America and Europe are also expected to drive the global MRCAS market.



The increasing use of MRCAS because of its minimally invasive surgery capability, reduced pain and blood loss, and quick patient recovery is expected to drive the market through 2025.



Medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery find major applications in orthopedic, neurosurgical, ENT, cardiac, prosthetic, gastrointestinal, urology and other applications. Medical robots accounted for REDACTED% of the global medical robotics market, and REDACTED% of the market for medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery in 2021.



The global MRCAS market will grow from over $REDACTED billion in 2020 to $REDACTED billion by 2025 at a five-year CAGR of REDACTED%.

