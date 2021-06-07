The projection mapping market is estimated to be worth USD 2.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.4%

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Projection Mapping Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Throw Distance, Dimension, Lumens, Applications And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05582490/?utm_source=GNW





The market for projection mapping hardware is estimated to account for the largest share in the projection mapping during the forecast period

Hardware needed for projection mapping majorly includes the projector and media server.The main component needed to carry out projection mapping is the projector.



The appropriate projector for the venue is selected based on the size of the venue and the ambient light present at the venue.For large venue applications, generally, multiple projectors are used collectively.



A projection mapping application comprises many projectors used collectively with few media servers and the required software. The need for multiple projectors and media servers for one projection mapping application makes hardware to hold the highest market share of the projection mapping market.

The projection mapping market in retail is expected to witness robust growth during 2021-2026

Business owners are increasingly adopting projection mapping for retail to attract more customers to retail outlets, thereby increasing sales. A spectacular visual experience such as projection mapping in recent years has helped many retailers attract more customers and helps them to differentiate their products from those of their competitors by enabling more engaging promotional strategies.



Projection mapping market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The projection mapping market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Factors such as the rise in the number of media events, the presence of many key market players, and increasing investment and expenditure by governments and other organizations on technology, tourism and advertising are driving the growth of the projection mapping market in APAC.



With multiple temporary and permanent projection mapping installations for various applications like media events, venue openings, entertainment, product launches and retail, APAC is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.



The major players in the projection mapping market are Panasonic (Japan), Epson (Japan), BenQ (Taiwan), Barco (Belgium), Christie Digital Systems (US), Optoma Corporation (Taiwan), Digital Projection Limited (UK), NEC Display Solutions (US), Vivitek (Netherlands), ViewSonic(US), and AV Stumpfl (Austria).



