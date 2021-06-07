The global molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market is projected to USD 29.7 billion by 2026 from USD 15.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.2%

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Molecular Biology Enzymes & Kits & Reagents Market by Product, Application, End user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144556/?utm_source=GNW

These processes require the use of various molecular biology enzymes and reagents and are thus expected to drive the molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market. However, factors such as limited reimbursements for genetic testing is likely to hinder the growth of this market.



The kits & reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market, by product, during the forecast period

The molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market is segmented into enzymes and kits & reagents. The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of 85.9% of the global molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the repeat purchase of these single-use products. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate owing to its wide applications by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment accounted for the largest share

Based on applications, the global molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), sequencing, cloning, epigenetics, restriction digestion, synthetic biology, and other applications (mutagenesis, in vitro transcription, and molecular labeling & detection).

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market in 2020, mainly due to the low cost of PCR equipment, the extensive use of PCR equipment by a majority of end users, and the increasing use of PCR for molecular diagnostic assays in hospitals and clinics.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market

The molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW.The molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in the APAC market is driven by increasing government interest in the biomedical & biotechnology industries, the presence of bio-clusters in India and China, and the growing outsourcing of clinical research activities to Asian countries.



