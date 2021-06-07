The agricultural films market size is estimated to be USD 11.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2026

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Films Market by Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05135705/?utm_source=GNW

However, increased used of biodegradable films in developed regions will act as an opportunity for the market.



LLDPE is the largest material type for agricultural films market in 2020

LLDPE is the most widely used type among PE films.These films can be blown or cast similar to LDPE.



LLDPE films and sheets offer properties such as higher puncture resistance, high tensile strength, moisture barrier, resistance to sunlight & cracking, and suitable low-temperature properties.LLDPE films are replacing conventional LDPE in many areas due to their low production cost and high product performance.



These films also have different applications in the packaging industry.Consequently, LLDPE films are replacing HDPE, as HDPE films are stiffer than LLDPE films, making the latter more suitable.



The dominance of LLDPE is attributed to the increased demand because of their advanced properties such as high puncture resistance and tensile strength, along with their low cost as compared to the other types. In addition, the rising demand for LLDPE films from the flexible packaging industry is driving the market.



Greenhouse films is estimated to be the largest application of agricultural films market between 2021 and 2026.

The greenhouse is a temporarily, semi-permanently, or even permanently closed structure depending upon the technology used in it.In North America, greenhouses are closed, which are taxable with fully automated ventilation.



These can also be non-permanent structures, which can be rolled outback.Greenhouses are also called hoop houses, which are non-taxable.



The thickness of agriculture films ranges from 80 ?m to 220 ?m, and it is up to 20 meters wide.The shelf life of greenhouses varies from 6 to 45 months based on the photo stabilizer used.



Classic greenhouse film, macro tunnels/ walking tunnels, and low tunnels are the sub-segments of greenhouses. Classic greenhouses films are automated and hence expensive. The structure of these greenhouses is curved, and it is covered with PE film or glass. It has temperature sensors that are automatically controlled. The uniqueness of structure and the controlled atmosphere enable agriculture production to meet all the standards required for exports.



APAC is expected to be the largest agricultural films market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.



Asia-Pacific has dominated the global agricultural films market.This dominance is attributed to the massive agricultural growth and increased demand for food in key countries such as China and India.



Increasing population and rising per capita intake of food exert pressure on the agricultural output.The area under cultivation cannot be increased due to a decrease in arable land.



Thus, the practice of controlled agriculture is essential to cater to the demand of the region’s rising population.The demand for agricultural films is growing, especially in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.



Thus, the markets in these regions are expected to register higher growth in comparison to other regions.

The growth in APAC is mainly attributed to the region’s rising population.In addition, demand is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region due to economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets.



Agricultural films manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is currently the strongest regional market.China is the leading producer and consumer of agricultural films in the region.



India is an agriculture-based economy.Increased cultivation is meeting the rising food demand of the population.



Due to the depleting arable land, the need for controlled agriculture has increased. Thus, the demand for agricultural films has grown. In Japan, crops cultivated in greenhouses fulfill the demand for vegetables and flowers.

The key market players profiled in the report include Berry Global Inc. (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Coveris (Austria), The RKW Group (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), AB Rani Plast OY (Finland), the Dow Chemical Company (US), Grupo Armando Alvarez (Spain), and Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece).



