MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 31 May to 4 June 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 61,570 185.95 11,449.006 31. Maj 2021

1. Juni 2021

2. Juni 2021

3. Juni 2021

4. Juni 2021 500

400

300

450

250 223.60

221.52

222.33

218.11

218.48 111,800

88,608

66,699

98,150

54,620 Accumulated under the programme 63.470 11,868,882

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 31 May to 4 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 63,470 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.815% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments