MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 31 May to 4 June 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|61,570
|185.95
|11,449.006
| 31. Maj 2021
1. Juni 2021
2. Juni 2021
3. Juni 2021
4. Juni 2021
| 500
400
300
450
250
| 223.60
221.52
222.33
218.11
218.48
| 111,800
88,608
66,699
98,150
54,620
|Accumulated under the programme
|63.470
|11,868,882
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 31 May to 4 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 63,470 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.815% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments