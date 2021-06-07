The optical coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Coatings Market by Technology, Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03629273/?utm_source=GNW



Optical coatings are a process of blending a thin layer of films on optical components, such as lens and mirrors, to intensify the reflection and transmission characteristics of the optical system.They normally contain layers of various metallic and dielectric materials such as titanium dioxide, silicon dioxide, and aluminum piled together according to the end-use application.



Optical coatings are thin layers of special materials deposited on various optical components and devices that are used as alternatives to traditional coatings, which are used to enhance the reflection and transmission properties of the component’s surface.The growth of the electronics & semiconductor, military & defense, transportation, and other end-use industries is propelling the demand for optical coatings significantly.



All these factors are expected to drive the market for optical coatings market.



Vacuum deposition is the largest technology segment of the optical coatings market.



The optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology into vacuum deposition, E-beam evaporation, sputtering process, and ion-assisted deposition (IAD). Vacuum Deposition holds the major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to its ability to cure at room temperatures, improved reliability, and increased thermal and mechanical strength of electronic devices.



AR Coatings is the largest type segment of the optical coatings market.



The optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of type into AR coatings, high reflective coatings, transparent conductive coatings, filter coatings, beamsplitter coatings, EC coatings, and others.AR coatings type segment holds major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to its ability to provide high-quality coatings with high transmission power and low reflection power on components such as lenses, mirrors, and display screens used in various industrial and consumer applications.



These factors are fueling the growth of AR coatings in the global optical coatings market.



Electronics & semiconductor is the largest end-use industry segment of the optical coatings market.



The optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry into electronics & semiconductor, military & defense, transportation, telecom/optical communication, infrastructure, solar power, medical, and others.Electronics & semiconductor end-use industry segment holds major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to the increasing demand for highly resistant and high dielectric strength coating layers in photovoltaic (PV) cells, electronics assemblies, ICs, and other optoelectronic devices.



These factors are fueling the growth of the optical coatings market in the electronics & semiconductor industry.



North America is the largest market for optical coatings market.



North America is the largest market for optical coatings during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to the growing demand from the electronics & semiconductor industry and the increasing contribution of government and major players for commercializing optical coatings in the region.



Moreover, stringent environmental and government regulations, such as Architectural and Industrial Maintenance (AIM) Coatings for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) content limits and the United States Munitions List (USML) that regulate optical technology along with coating exports under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) fuel the market growth for optical coatings in the region.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 –30%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 30%, Director-Level – 25%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: North America – 40%, APAC – 25%, Europe – 25%, and Rest of World – 10%

The key companies profiled in this report on the optical coatings market include Dupont (US), PPG Industries Ohio, Inc. (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), ZEISS International (Germany), Newport Corporation (US), Inrad Optics (US), Inc., Artemis Optical Limited (UK), Abrisa Technologies (US), Reynard Corporation (US), II-VI Aerospace & Defense (US) are the key players operating in the optical coatings market.



Research Coverage

The optical coatings market has been segmented based on technology, type, end-use industry, and region.This report covers the optical coatings market and forecasts its market size until 2026.



It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the optical coatings market.The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the optical coatings market along with opportunities and challenges.



The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the optical coatings market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the optical coatings market and provides the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the optical coatings market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market growth.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the optical coatings market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as merger & acquisition, new product developments, expansions, and collaborations.

