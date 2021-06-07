The Global 3D Printing Market is expected to grow by $ 2.53 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089567/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on 3D printing market in healthcare industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices and the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology by medical professionals. In addition, increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The 3D printing market in healthcare industry analysis includes the technology and application segments and geographic landscape.



The 3D printing market in healthcare industry is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Stereolithography

• Granular materials binding

• Others



By Application

• Orthopedic and spinal

• Dental

• Hearing aids

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity as one of the prime reasons driving the 3d printing market in healthcare industry growth during the next few years.



Our report on 3D printing market in healthcare industry covers the following areas:

• 3D printing market in healthcare industry sizing

• 3D printing market in healthcare industry forecast

• 3D printing market in healthcare industry industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printing market in healthcare industry vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company. Also, the 3D printing market in healthcare industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

