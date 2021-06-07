The Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market is expected to grow by $ 1.73 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914692/?utm_source=GNW

73 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period. Our report on anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising standards for doctoral programs, increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms, and supportive government initiatives. In addition, rising standards for doctoral programs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Research institutions

• Academic institutions



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand for legal and authentic data as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector market growth during the next few years. Also, open access to data allows copying of text and data and increasing demand for cloud-based solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector market covers the following areas:

• Anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market sizing

• Anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market forecast

• Anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market vendors that include Academicplagiarism Inc., BibMe, Blackboard Inc., Grammarly Inc., Plagiarism Checker X LLC, Plagiarismanalyzer.com, PlagScan GmbH, PrePost SEO, Turnitin LLC, and Urkund. Also, the anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

