CaliCoin Introduces a Unique Concept - Adopt an Elephant Using Cryptocurrency

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is looking for signs that cryptocurrencies have gone mainstream. Well, maybe this is a clear signal that mainstream is coming.

CaliCoin is a relatively new token that has been on a roll. Through the ups and downs of Bitcoin and the broader crypto market, CaliCoin just keeps marching forward with full speed.

Since its launch on April 5th, it has gained a stunning +175% in a mere two months with a near-perfect linear progression in token value.



What’s the secret?

It’s a unique concept that tugs at the heart-strings, with some clever marketing added for good measure. CaliCoin is a charity token and donation platform, dedicated to what it terms “Animals of Determination” (AODs) being animals which are disabled or orphaned. And who can’t conjure up some sympathy for an abandoned kitten or a three-legged dog?



Anyone can use the platform, which serves charities across the world dedicated to AODs. Each charity is carefully vetted. Any donation through the platform, using CaliCoins as the main donation currency, goes 100% to the animals. CaliCoin takes no fees, overheads or commissions. The charities are audited for operating practices and how donations are used. The charities can then use the CaliCoins to pay for operating costs.



The definition of the word “eclectic” is taking a look at the charities that CaliCoin serve. A blind cat rescue in the United States. A refuge for aged and abandoned farm animals in South Africa. A sanctuary for elephants in Thailand. And many more!



And this is where CaliCoin’s latest marketing brilliance comes in. For a mere 912 CaliCoins—worth about $25—an animal lover can adopt and care for an elephant in Thailand. With this comes full papers including certificate of sponsorship, pictures, regular updates and even Zoom calls with the new addition to your family.



The CaliCoin Management Team leads by example, and have adopted animals from some of their charities, above and beyond the steady flow of much-needed donations coming from CaliCoin and the platform.

CaliCoin has adopted Luna the cow from Greyton Farm Animal Sanctuary in South Africa; Fester the blind cat from Blind Cat Rescue and Sanctuary in North Carolina, USA; Teddy the abandoned dog from Noah’s Ark Natural Animal Shelter in Johor, Malaysia; and Kaew Ta the one-eye blind elephant from Samui Elephant Sanctuary in Koh Samui, Thailand.



CaliCoin is definitely unique. And appeals to the best in all of us. And it can’t get any more mainstream than this.

Join in and adopt your own: CaliCoin.me



