The Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 463.12 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period

Our report on applicant tracking systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost-effective and less time-consuming solution, growing emphasis on streamlining HR functions, and rise in foreign student enrollments. In addition, cost-effective and less time-consuming solution is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The applicant tracking systems market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The applicant tracking systems market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-related services as one of the prime reasons driving the applicant tracking systems market growth during the next few years. Also, recruitment using social media-integrated ATS and mobile-based ATS apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on applicant tracking systems market covers the following areas:

• Applicant tracking systems market sizing

• Applicant tracking systems market forecast

• Applicant tracking systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading applicant tracking systems market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Workday Inc. Also, the applicant tracking systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

