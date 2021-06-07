Progress on Brunel share buyback program 2021

| Source: Brunel International NV Brunel International NV

Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

Amsterdam, 7 June 2021 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), reports the transaction details related to its share buyback program announced on 1 June 2021 for an amount up to EUR 1,977,000, starting on 3 June 2021 in order to meet obligations under its performance share plan for senior management (excluding Board of Directors).

Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/share-buyback-program.

DateTotal shares repurchasedAverage purchase priceTotal consideration
03/06/202113.141€ 11,5026€ 151.155,67
04/06/202114.750€ 11,5206€ 169.928,85
Total27.891€ 11,5121€ 321.084,52

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

