BW Offshore: Mandatory notification of trade

Mandatory notification of trade

BW Offshore Limited (BWO) has today transferred shares to certain employees in relation to a long-term bonus plan. CEO Marco Beenen has received 3 301 shares, CCO Rune Bjorbekk has received

3 279 shares and COO Kei Ikeda has received 4 806 shares. The shares will be restricted until June 2022.

Additionally, on 4 June 2021, CCO Rune Bjorbekk sold 50 983 shares in BWO at an average price of NOK 37.62 per share.

Following the above transactions, BWO will hold 4 141 437 shares in treasury. Marco Beenen will hold 49 993 shares, Rune Bjorbekk will hold 111 424 shares and Kei Ikeda will hold 24 994 shares in BWO.

The details of the transactions are described in the attached document.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment