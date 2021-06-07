Global point of entry water treatment systems market size to record 3.9% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per expert analysts, global point of entry water treatment systems market size was worth USD 7.84 billion in 2020 and is projected to record a CAGR of 3.9% over 2021-2027, subsequently amassing USD 10.25 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Moreover, the document includes meticulous segmental analysis of this business sphere, including technology type, application spectrum, and regional bifurcation. It also provides insights into the competitive arena by assessing major player with respect to their financial parameters, product/service portfolio, along with strategic developments like partnerships, mergers, and investments. Additionally, the report hosts a industry value chain analysis, offering intricate information on the downstream buyers, upstream suppliers, and vendors.

Increasing water scarcity, theological innovation in water treatment equipment, along with introduction of new UV sterilizers that offer high reliability, reduced maintenance efforts, and improved compliance and maintenance monitoring are stimulating the market growth.

For the unaware, point of entry water treatment systems entails installation of water treatment equipment on the main incoming water source in each house or building (commercial or residential) in a specific area, instead of treating the water at a centralized location prior to distribution.

These systems are becoming increasingly popular for various reasons, the most notable being the advent of new technologies in ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment. They are more durable owing to their increased capacity and volume, with large units only requiring filter change every 5 years. These features are significantly boosting the demand in worldwide point of entry water treatment systems industry.

For the record, BCC research cited that in 2017, the worldwide wastewater recycling market was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2016 and is predicted to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2021. Furthermore, present wastewater treatment capacity handles 70% of wastewater generated in high-income countries but only 8% in low-income African and Asian countries, indicating a huge potential for business expansion in the upcoming years.

Further, government support in the form of new policies and frameworks to encourage the installation of water treatment systems will spur the industry growth in the coming years.

Geographical terrain summary

North America currently holds significant portion of global point of entry water treatment systems industry share, majorly attributable to new technological adoption (like UV water treatment) and increasing focus on water treatment.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific industry is expected to amass strong returns through 2027, owing to rising disposable income, increasing cognizance regarding health in developing economies, and government support at both central and municipal level.

Global Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market by Application Spectrum (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Non-Residential

Residential

Global Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market by Technology Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Water Softeners·Filtration Methods

Disinfection Methods

Distillation Systems

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Others

Global Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America



Canada

U.S.



Europe



·Italy

·Spain

·France

·Germany

·U.K.

·Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



·South Korea

·Australia

·Japan

·India

·Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

·Mexico

·Brazil



Rest of The World



Global Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Top Vendors (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Aquasana Inc.·Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Culligan Corporation

Pelican (acquired by Pentair)

Best Water Technology (BWT) AG

Pentair plc

General Electric Company

Dow Chemical Company

Honeywell International Inc.

3M Company

