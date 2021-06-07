Itamar Medical Launches Enhancements to WatchPAT™ Product Line at SLEEP 2021

Enables Patient Smartphone App to Collect Subjective Data at Time of Test



Designed to Improve the Quality and Efficiency of Home Sleep Diagnostics

CAESAREA, Israel, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today announced two enhancements to its WatchPAT™ product line that the Company plans to unveil on June 11 during the Virtual SLEEP 2021 Conference, a joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.

“These product enhancements reflect our commitment to continuous improvement of the sleep patient pathway by leveraging Itamar’s digital health platform to deliver increased home sleep testing efficiency, broader information access beyond the Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) and improving the quality of sleep clinics’ operations around home sleep diagnostics,” said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

WatchPAT™ ONE with SleepPath™

For the first time, subjective data can be collected from patients through the WatchPAT smartphone app, both before and after the home sleep test. This new service, WatchPAT™ with SleePath™, will be offered to sleep clinics and will be customizable based on the specific needs of the sleep clinic and their patients. This new service gives sleep health providers simple and easy access to digital documentation in one report that combines sleep study metrics and patient self-reported data, replacing traditional paper documentation.

WatchPAT™ONE-M

The WatchPAT™ONE-M, an enhancement to the Company’s innovative WatchPAT™ONE, enables sleep physicians to order multi-night test and follow-up with their patients after each night of testing to determine if further testing would be beneficial. This is most relevant in situations where the need for further evaluation become apparent after the first night of testing or if new information provided by the patient raises concerns and additional testing could be critical.

“As our WatchPAT™ technology becomes increasingly more predominant in sleep disorder diagnostics, we look forward to leveraging our growing customer base to transition our WatchPAT™ app into an active communication tool for patients and their physicians. The addition of WatchPAT™ ONE-M is expected to support a higher level of interaction between sleep physicians and their patients, as it provides an opportunity to leverage patient feedback in parallel with the sleep test, deliver one comprehensive report, and enable physicians to follow-up with their patients more effectively,” added Glick.

“We are excited with the announcement of WatchPAT™ with SleePath™ and WatchPAT™ONE-M multi-night capability. These advancements will further simplify the sleep diagnosis process and are a critical step towards more personalized sleep diagnostics as so many things impact sleep, and not all nights are the same,” said Dr. Matthew Schmitt, Clinical Governance Council Chief of Sleep Medicine, Piedmont Healthcare.

