The Global Anti-malarial Medicines Market is expected to grow by $ 287.52 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-malarial Medicines Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576190/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the anti-malarial medicines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong funding to eradicate malaria. In addition, strong funding to eradicate malaria is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The anti-malarial medicines market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The anti-malarial medicines market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Artemisinin compounds

• Quinolines and related compounds

• Other compounds



By Geography

• Asia

• ROW

• Europe

• North America



This study identifies the robust pipeline and recent drug approvals as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-malarial medicines market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on anti-malarial medicines market covers the following areas:

• Anti-malarial medicines market sizing

• Anti-malarial medicines market forecast

• Anti-malarial medicines market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-malarial medicines market vendors that include AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the anti-malarial medicines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576190/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________