The Global Automotive Fasteners Market is expected to grow by $ 6.02 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fasteners Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492136/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive fasteners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost advantages of using plastic automotive fasteners, the growing popularity of structural blind fasteners, and stringent regulations to control emissions. In addition, the cost advantages of using plastic automotive fasteners is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive fasteners market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive fasteners market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of lightweight fasteners solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive fasteners market growth during the next few years. Also, new forms and functions in fastening technology and the increasing popularity of additive manufacturing in the automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive fasteners market covers the following areas:

• Automotive fasteners market sizing

• Automotive fasteners market forecast

• Automotive fasteners market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive fasteners market vendors that include Bulten AB, EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV, Norm Fasteners, Penn Engineering, Rocknel Fastener Inc., SBE-VARVIT Spa, and Sundaram Fasteners Ltd. Also, the automotive fasteners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492136/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________