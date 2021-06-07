The Global Automotive Intelligent Door System Market is expected to grow by 2,475.56 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Intelligent Door System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401846/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive intelligent door system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the HNWI population, the growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences, and the efficiency of retractable door handles in enhancing aerodynamics. In addition, rise in HNWI population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive intelligent door system market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive intelligent door system market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Power sliding door system

• Soft close door system

• Retractable door handle system



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the focus of OEMs on developing autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive intelligent door system market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of advanced safety technologies into passenger vehicles and the development of smart doors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Automotive intelligent door system market sizing

• Automotive intelligent door system market forecast

• Automotive intelligent door system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive intelligent door system market vendors that include Aisin Corp, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Kiekert AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corp., Schaltbau Holding AG, and WITTE Automotive GmbH. Also, the automotive intelligent door system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

