Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

7 June 2021

PAYPOINT PLC (THE ‘COMPANY’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

PAYPOINT PLC DEFERRED BONUS PLAN

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan, following the completion of the three-year holding period, nil cost share options granted on 4 June 2018 were automatically exercised on 4 June 2021 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period. Accordingly, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company (‘shares’) as detailed below.

The midmarket value of the shares on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was 604.5 pence per share.

PDMRsAwards grantedDividend awards accrued during deferral period

Total awards exercisedNumber of shares sold @ 601 pence per share to cover taxes due

Balance of shares retained
Alan Dale

709232941448493
Simon Coles

8592811,140541599
Katy Wilde

1,3574441,801852949

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc           
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary              
+44(0)1707 600300 
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138