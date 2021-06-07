The Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market is expected to grow by $ 2.32 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387055/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive intelligent lighting system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automotive intelligent lighting system as a product differentiator and improvements in automotive intelligent lighting technology with the adoption of LED technology in vehicles. In addition, the increasing adoption of automotive intelligent lighting system as a product differentiator is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive intelligent lighting system market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive intelligent lighting system market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Adaptive exterior lighting

• Ambient interior lighting



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the stringent government regulations on safety features in vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive intelligent lighting system market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive intelligent lighting system market vendors that include De Amertek Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, J.W. Speaker Corp., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., and ZKW Group GmbH. Also, the automotive intelligent lighting system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

