The Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market is expected to grow by 7.28 mn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

Our report on automotive navigation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the minimization of vehicle operating cost, integration of navigation-supported safety features in vehicles, and integration of smartphones with IVS. In addition, minimization of vehicle operating cost is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive navigation systems market analysis includes product segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The automotive navigation systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• IVS

• PND



By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased support for open source and standard platforms for application development in automotive infotainment as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive navigation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, intelligence-integrated personal navigation systems and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive navigation systems market covers the following areas:

• Automotive navigation systems market sizing

• Automotive navigation systems market forecast

• Automotive navigation systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive navigation systems market vendors that include Aisin Corp, Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and TomTom International BV. Also, the automotive navigation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

