CareDx Presents Landmark KOAR-1000 Data, Demonstrating Higher 1-Year Graft Survival and Reduction in Biopsies through ARTS Surveillance

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced an analysis of one-year data from the first 1000 patients enrolled in the Kidney Outcomes with AlloSure Registry (KOAR) will be presented at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) 2021, which is taking place between June 4-9, 2021.

The KOAR Study, which includes more than 1,500 kidney transplant patients from over 50 transplant centers, is the largest prospective study of AlloSure dd-cfDNA.

Key findings from KOAR include:

One-year graft survival among patients monitored with AlloSure was higher than those of patients reported in the national UNOS Registry Data

AlloSure significantly reduces the number of biopsies performed when compared to biopsies guided by creatinine

AlloSure discriminates rejection from no rejection in both routine surveillance and for-cause groups



CareDx will present the KOAR Study data during its virtual symposium, “Advancing Care in Kidney Transplantation—Groundbreaking Findings from the ADMIRAL and KOAR Studies,” on June 7 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. EDT.

“ATC is one of the premier events for clinicians and scientists in transplantation to come together and share the best the field has to offer,” said Stanley C. Jordan, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. “I’m thrilled to share our latest data on KOAR. It’s most rewarding to see scientific innovations making a meaningful impact on patient care.”

“KOAR is groundbreaking on multiple levels. To have 50 transplant centers on the same protocol for a true patient comparison is unparalleled. The data is now undisputed. Surveillance AlloSure is a valuable improvement to the standard of care for transplant patients,” said Sham Dholakia, MD, SVP Medical Affairs, CareDx.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.



CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com