The ACAMS 2nd Annual Global Anti-Financial Crime FinTech Summit Offers Cutting-Edge Look at Financial Technology’s Promises and Perils with Guidance from More than 80 Experts on Illicit Finance

CHICAGO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing effort to help compliance professionals navigate the promises and perils of emerging technology, ACAMS will present a 3-day training and networking event for its 2nd Annual Global Anti-Financial Crime FinTech Summit. Beginning on June 15, 2021, attendees of this fully virtual event will hear guidance from regulatory officials and compliance executives on an array of topics including identifying deep-fake fraud schemes, best practices for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and the lessons of the Wirecard scandal.

The conference opens with remarks and a Q&A featuring economist Rhoda Weeks-Brown, general counsel and director of the International Monetary Fund’s Legal Department, focusing on how FinTechs are increasing financial inclusion, and the anti-money laundering and counter terrorism finance (AML/CTF) problems associated with innovative payment systems. Another notable speaker includes Scott Rembrandt, deputy assistant secretary for strategic policy, Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

"The technological innovation and rapid market growth that have come to define the FinTech sector are posing truly unique challenges to compliance professionals even as the industry promises breakthrough solutions to identifying financial crime,” said ACAMS President and Managing Director Scott Liles. “For these reasons, we knew it was incumbent on us to pull out all of the stops for this summit with a line-up of compliance experts who can speak to the regulatory hurdles and criminal typologies that are specific to FinTech firms and the regions where they operate.

“Whether you’re from a peer-to-peer lender in Dubai, a mobile payment provider in Tokyo, a neobank in Berlin or a crypto-trading platform in New York, this summit is designed to give you practical guidance that can safeguard your firm from regulatory trouble and reputational harm,” he said. “Even better, compliance professionals will have the chance to pose their compliance questions directly to the summit’s expert speakers.”

While speakers will address FinTech compliance issues generally over the course of the summit, attendees can choose to focus on panels tailored to the regions in which their firms operate. Panels and presentations on June 15 will center on firms in the Americas, with high-level speakers from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Department of Finance Canada, among others. The summit’s second day will focus on FinTech compliance in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with subject-matter experts from the European Commission, European Central Bank, Financial Stability Board and Dubai International Financial Centre. The final day of the summit will provide guidance from regulators and compliance experts based in the Asia-Pacific, including representatives Japan’s Financial Services Agency, FinTech Association of Malaysia and many of the region’s largest financial technology firms.

A special summit track for Spanish-speaking compliance professionals operating in Latin America will also take place on Day 1, with expert-speakers from regional FinTechs and a keynote address by the founder of Argentina’s Ualá.

In addition to its host of speakers from regulatory and law enforcement organizations, the summit will also feature executive-level experts from such prominent companies in the FinTech space as Google, Stripe, Binance, PayPal, Bitgo, Mox Bank and Coinbase, among others.

In between discussions addressing such topics as how distributed ledger technology will impact the industry beyond cryptocurrencies and the risks that domestic extremism groups pose to FinTech service providers, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet their peers in virtual networking sessions.

The full program for the ACAMS 2nd Annual Global Anti-Financial Crime FinTech Summit can be found here.

###

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.