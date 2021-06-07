Instaclustr Named to the CRN Solution Provider 500 as Demand for Managed Open Source Data Technologies Accelerates

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , delivering reliability at scale through its fully managed platform for open source data technologies , today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has added Instaclustr to its list of the top 500 solution providers. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers each year in North America. The 2021 list represents a remarkable combined revenue of more than $402 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence that top solution providers like Instaclustr have on the IT industry today.



“We are honored to be recognized by CRN in the Solution Provider 500,” said Steve Francis, CRO & EVP GTM Operations, Instaclustr. “Since 2012, our mission has been to bring open source data technologies to customers through a secure, scalable, and fully managed platform . We believe in the power of open source just as much now as then, and remain committed to providing the easiest, fastest, and most cost-effective way for organizations to leverage the competitive advantages of fully open source data technologies. As we continue to add integrated technologies to our managed platform to achieve customers’ ongoing data modernization goals, we will always remain committed to the open source versions we support and contribute to.”

The Instaclustr managed platform includes Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Elasticsearch, Redis and other complementary data technologies built for enterprise scale. A one-stop-shop for deploying, managing, and monitoring all components of a customer’s data layer, Instaclustr combines a complete data infrastructure environment with the hands-on technology expertise to ensure ongoing performance and optimization. Customers across industries trust Instaclustr to unlock competitive advantages at lower cost by leveraging pure open source data technologies.

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today’s best-of-breed IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel.”

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr delivers reliability at scale through an integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache SparkTM, RedisTM and ElasticsearchTM. Instaclustr allows companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications. Instaclustr now has more than 100 million node hours and 7 PB of data under management across its open source technology suite.

For more information, visit Instaclustr.com and follow us @Instaclustr .

