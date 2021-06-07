HqO and Slate Asset Management Launch Tenant Experience Platform at Office Properties in Calgary and Toronto

BOSTON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the end-to-end tenant experience operating system for office buildings, has partnered with global investment and asset management firm Slate Asset Management (Slate) to power Canada’s premier office spaces. The partnership will further enhance Slate’s ability to provide a world-class tenant experience inclusive of unique community and retail partnerships, flexible work collaboration, and digital building engagement in an easily accessible, modern way.



“We are continuously striving to enhance our buildings, create community, and connect tenants to the things they care about most in a workplace,” said Katie Fong, Vice President at Slate Asset Management. “Integrating the HqOS platform into our office properties enables us to further elevate the workplace experience and add value for our tenants.”

The HqO app will serve as a conduit for the high energy and vibrancy of Slate’s properties, empowering tenants to incorporate safe and meaningful “live, work, play” aspects into their daily routines directly from their smartphones. Users will have access to tailored building amenities like on-site fitness classes, tenant giveaways, and discounted pricing for goods and services at retail locations within the Slate portfolio.

Slate will roll out the HqOS platform at notable Slate properties later this summer, including Stephen Avenue Place, a 620,000 square foot hub located in downtown Calgary, and its Yonge and St. Clair portfolio located in midtown Toronto, which consists of 1.25 million square feet of prestigious office and retail space across eight properties in the neighborhood.

“The 100,000 square foot retail podium and nearly 20,000 square feet of amenity space in the recently redeveloped Stephen Avenue Place is unique,” said Brett Koroluk, Vice President at Slate Asset Management. “We wanted to ensure that all of our tenants were getting the most from their workspace and a big part of that is creating a sense of community. The HqO platform supports this initiative and allows us to enhance our tenant experience by connecting users with one another.”

Stephen Avenue Place is the flagship property of Slate’s downtown Calgary office portfolio, which is comprised of 12 office buildings totaling over two million square feet. Slate is leveraging the HqO app to showcase the significant redesign and renovation of Stephen Avenue Place and its new upscale restaurants, lounges, and more. HqO is also a critical part of Slate’s strategy at Yonge and St. Clair, including promoting its revitalization work; increasing access to service offerings, programming, and retailers; and deepening its commitment to the storied Toronto neighborhood.

“Slate is a premier landlord, serving some of Canada’s most prestigious commercial real estate tenants,” said Lauren Mead, Vice President of Marketing at HqO. “Their adoption of tenant experience technology serves as an extension of their world-class brand, and shows their commitment to tenant engagement across their portfolio. We’re excited to help them deliver on their promise of exceptional workplace and community experiences.”

In addition to giving tenants an incredible experience, the HqOS platform’s built-in functionality, best-in-class technology integrations, and extensive analytics dashboards will enable Slate’s property teams to unlock new insights, optimize their building investments, and continue elevating their tenant experiences.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a leading real estate focused alternative investment platform. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm’s careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a demonstrated ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

About HqO

The world’s leading commercial real estate firms count on HqO to help them deliver a state-of-the-art tenant experience within their properties. Active in over 150 million square feet in 7 countries, HqO is known for its tenant experience platform comprised of an award-winning tenant app, analytics suite, and partner marketplace. Our solutions put experiences and a sense of community directly into the tenants’ hands while helping property owners uncover insights and take intelligent action to differentiate their assets. For more information, visit www.hqo.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

