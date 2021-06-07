Namely Launches New PEO Graduation Package

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today announced the launch of its newest solution designed to help companies move from a PEO (professional employer organization) to a modern HCM platform. The new offering leverages Namely's deep expertise and significant experience in assisting companies to shift to their own employer of record status while supporting their growth plans.



A PEO is a third-party firm that contractually acts as a co-employer. While PEO services can help small businesses under 50 employees by providing payroll, benefits, and HR services, most organizations rapidly outgrow the costly PEO model and want to take control by having their own HCM technology platform and a flexible ecosystem for personalized employee benefits. In addition, the employee engagement advantages and additional functionality of a single employee system of record, recruiting, performance management, and onboarding enable companies to compete with larger employers through modern technology and accurate reporting.

The Namely PEO Graduation Package includes:

Hands-on implementation and best-practice configuration, built with former PEO users in mind

Individual, PEO-specific data consultations and migration services to transfer employee data to Namely

Comprehensive state tax registration services

Growth-focused consulting and configuration support

Custom manager- and employee-level training

Extended access to post "go-live" support

One of Namely's stark differentiators from other vendors in the space is their managed service offerings – specifically Managed Payroll and Managed Benefits. These services allow companies leaving a PEO to seamlessly bring select aspects of their HR operation in-house and rely on Namely to drive essential business functions.

Larry Dunivan, CEO of Namely, commented, "Companies that sign up with a PEO inevitably find out how limiting and expensive that model is. Having your own system enables a company to achieve their growth goals plus have access to expert HR resources for guidance on compliance, payroll, and benefits."

He continued, "Given the dynamic nature of today's business environment, we're finding most companies prefer to replace the PEO so they can take charge of their data and ensure timely reporting. When combining the Namely platform with its managed services offerings in benefits and payroll, we provide these organizations with the perfect transition for core People process and technology.

