American Oncology Network Physicians Research to be Well Represented at the ASCO21 Virtual Scientific Program

Fort Myers, Fla., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that 12 research studies co-authored by AON physicians will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting, which will be held June 4-8, 2021. The program will feature more than 4,900 abstracts covering advances in the treatment of prostate, breast, lung, and renal cancers as well as screening, prevention, access to care, immunotherapy, and precision medicine. This year’s theme is “Equity: Every Patient. Every Day. Everywhere.”

The following AON physician investigators will present their research results during poster discussions and/or presentations.

AON CEO Todd Schonherz said, “Though the AON network spans across the country, our oncologists are interconnected and focused on driving change. To have eight AON physicians’ research studies being shared at this prestigious program confirms that our physicians are not only uniting in collaboration, they’re at the forefront of new discoveries and findings that will expand and improve cancer treatment options for every patient.”

“The physicians within our network are dedicated to bringing innovative treatment options to patients, close to home. The fact that we have so many publications accepted by ASCO reflects our physicians’ strong commitment to advancing cancer care treatments with evidence-based medicine and research,” added Dr. Stephen Orman, AON Board Member & Chairman.

