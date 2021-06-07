Leadership Additions Announced to Support Expanding US Government and Healthcare Provider KidneyIntelX Deployment

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) today announced a series of key hires to drive its commercialization strategy in the United States market in light of the recently announced Federal Government General Service Administration payment contract and additional large healthcare system partnerships. The combined background and experience of the new leadership team is expected to drive adoption of the KidneyIntelX testing and care model implementation in early-stage diabetic kidney disease populations. Renalytix expects to continue expanding its sales, marketing, and implementation teams with expected KidneyIntelX roll-out beginning in the VA Medical Health System in the 2nd half of 2021, and as the Company positions for a broader national expansion beginning in fiscal 2022 in line with expectations for a national Medicare insurance coverage determination later this year.



Renalytix welcomes:

Missy Martin-Kemp will join Renalytix in June as Vice President of Sales, Eastern U.S. Missy will recruit and lead a team of sales representatives focused on supporting primary care physician (PCP) and specialist practices utilizing KidneyIntelX testing as part of health system, government, and payor collaborations. She will also develop the recruiting, training, and management systems for deploying a broader sales team in 2022. Missy brings over 15 years of sales and sales leadership experience to Renalytix, with 10 of those years focused on primary care. Most recently, she served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Fibronostics. Prior to Fibronostics, Missy held multiple sales and business development leadership roles at CardioDx, a pioneer in Cardiovascular genomics. At CardioDx she led efforts to deploy their laboratory tests in private health systems and VA Centers and regional networks (VISNs). She was responsible for successfully driving adoption and revenue growth in primary care practices, including VA Community Care Centers.

Christine Loftsgaarden has joined Renalytix as Vice President of Commercial Partnerships. Christine will be focused on expanding health system, federal government, and payor collaborations to implement integrated care solutions based on KidneyIntelX risk assessment in early-stage Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD). Her experience in successful population health-driven implementations and value-based care models will be important to the continued expansion of Renalytix’s solutions in regional health systems and VA centers. Her previous leadership experience includes a focus on clinical delivery and practice optimization at Evolent Health where she improved care delivery through the evaluation, prioritization and development of strategic and innovative value-based care solutions that enable rapid scaling across their market and business model. Christine also worked at DaVita Healthcare Partners where she led high priority clinical innovation projects from concept to operationalization. She also led development and implementation of a comprehensive diabetes management program for DaVita patients.

Stacey Molinari has joined the commercial team as Director of Commercial Partnerships focused on the northeast region. In this role, she will work to expand the Mount Sinai KidneyIntelX program to other regional and government owned health systems. Most recently, Stacey was on the Market Access Account team covering the Great Lakes Region which included New York, Michigan and Indiana at Vifor Pharma, Inc (previously Relypsa). Prior to that, she worked at Abbott Laboratories in roles of increasing responsibility. Stacey has spent the majority of her career working with the chronic kidney disease (CKD) population.

Jon Wisson has joined the Renalytix Managed Care Team as Senior Manager, Government Access. Jon will lead contracting efforts with Veterans Affairs (VA) centers and regional networks (VISNs), military bases and Indian Health Services facilities. He brings over 20 years of experience and success in direct government sales, management and contracting with Cardinal Health, Pharmacia Diagnostics, Terumo Medical, Cooper Genomics and Samsung Neurologica. Jon’s specialized government sales experience will be a critical enabler for our success in contracting with the VA on both a center and regional (VISN) basis in 2021 and 2022.

Andria Parks-Herrera has joined Renalytix as Vice President of Marketing. Andria will direct Renalytix’s communication efforts across provider, payer and patient stakeholder groups and advance key private and government partnerships focused on education, care delivery and patient engagement to support adoption of KidneyIntelX. Previously Andria led marketing for the Renal Division of OPKO Health, Inc. She also brings knowledge and experience with commercialization in Latin America, important as Renalytix continues to build partnerships that form the foundation for future international expansion.

“The Renalytix technology and market opportunity are attracting a very high caliber of commercial talent,” said Tom McLain, Renalytix President. “This group brings first-hand professional success launching and commercializing innovative solutions in both private and government driven healthcare delivery models. Their contributions will accelerate our expansion into new health systems which in turn will drive adoption and revenue growth in 2022 and 2023.”

