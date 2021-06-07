Scorpio Gold Commences Exploration Drilling Program on Manhattan Mine, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGN) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 4,800 meter surface reverse circulation drilling program targeting high-grade mineralized zones intersected in historic drilling below the mined-out Manhattan East and West pits as well as investigate the continuity of mineralization extending northward from the West Pit toward the Goldwedge underground workings on the newly acquired Kinross Manhattan Property in Manhattan, Nevada. The drilling program commenced on the 1st of June with a total of 236 m of RC drilling completed on the first hole. The drill hole on section will target the down dip extension toward SW dip direction below the current mined-out pit shell. The rig has been moved to the second drill location sited the southwestern edge of the West Pit and drilling is in progress.

Scorpio Gold controls 6,071 acres (2,457 hectares) around the Company’s 100% owned Goldwedge facility, providing the opportunity to expand surface operations and the potential for expanding underground mining and exploration. The acquisition of the Manhattan project consolidates a large land position along the Reliance Structural Trend, which has significant exploration potential for high-grade gold targets.

Figure 1: View of Boart Longyear RC drill rig setup at the first drill location is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebc6197a-8863-45dd-8235-f0c5c43ae5e7



Boart Longyear is the drill contractor undertaking the current drill program.

A total of 217 samples including 8% QAQC samples have been submitted to laboratory for analysis by fire assay with AAS finish. Initial preliminary assay results for these samples are expected to be received by the end of the following work week. 5% of the total planned 4,800 meters of RC drilling have been completed to date.

Scorpio Gold now holds a 100% interest in the consolidated Manhattan District in Nevada comprising the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400 ton per day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan Property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property.

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

The technical information contained within this release has been reviewed and approved by independent geological consultant, Mohan R Vulimiri, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.



