Paya Announces Proposed Debt Refinancing

ATLANTA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya” or the “Company”), a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions, today announced plans to refinance its outstanding $228 million term loan facility due 2027 and $25 million revolving credit facility due 2025.



The Company anticipates refinancing the facilities with the proceeds of a new seven-year $250 million term loan and a five-year $45 million revolving credit facility expected to be undrawn at closing. The objectives of the refinancing are to increase the Company’s financial flexibility, reduce interest expense and extend its debt maturity. The terms of the proposed refinancing will be disclosed upon the completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in late June or early July.

The proposed refinancing is subject to ongoing negotiation of definitive documentation for the term loan and revolving credit facilities as well as market conditions. There can be no assurances that the refinancing will occur, or, if it does, the terms of the refinancing.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward‐looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “propose,” “estimate” and “plan,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.

Such forward looking statements include the terms and the completion of the proposed refinancing. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) operational, economic, political and regulatory risks; (2) natural disasters and other business disruptions including outbreaks of epidemic or pandemic disease; (3) changes in demand within a number of key industry end‐markets and geographic regions; (4) failure to retain key personnel; (5) the inability to recognize deferred tax assets and tax loss carry forwards; (6) future operating results fluctuating, failing to match performance or to meet expectations; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Paya. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward‐looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Paya undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Paya

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $35 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, Dallas, TX and Tempe, AZ.

Investor Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

matt.humphries@paya.com

Media Contact:

Kerry Close

212-784-5717

kclose@groupgordon.com