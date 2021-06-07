Tarnished Provides Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal and Tattoo Modification Using the Astanza Duality in Oakville, Connecticut

Oakville, Connecticut, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarnished, Oakville’s newest laser tattoo removal practice offers safe, fast, and effective laser tattoo removal and tattoo modification. The rising tattoo removal practice is conveniently located inside the renowned Brass City Tattoo Shop and focuses on helping people remove or repair unwanted ink.

“Many people think that laser tattoo removal and the tattoo industry are at odds, but we at Tarnished think the opposite. Yes, laser tattoo removal indeed acts as an eraser to remove undesired tattoos. But it is also a powerful tool that can fade an existing tattoo to make room for new artwork or a cover-up piece,” said Elin Christensen, owner. “We are so excited to bring transformation to Oakville residents with our advanced Astanza Duality laser, both inside and out.”

Tarnished uses the state-of-the-art Astanza Duality, a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser trusted by leading tattoo artists, medical spas, physicians, and laser specialists worldwide. Not only does it generate an ultra-quick pulse duration, but it also produces intense peak power for optimal ink shattering and faster tattoo fading in fewer treatments. The Duality uses 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths to effectively target various popular tattoo pigments and safely treat all patient skin types.

“What sets Elin and the team at Tarnished apart from others is their dedication not only to great results but the overall customer experience,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Representative. “We’re thrilled to have the Astanza Duality be a part of a business that prioritizes customer satisfaction above all else.”

Tarnished is offering 10% off facial, neck, finger, and wrist tattoos that limit employment opportunities until June 30, 2021.

About Tarnished

Tarnished is a laser tattoo removal specialty practice located inside Brass City Tattoo Shop in Oakville, Connecticut. They offer complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for tattoo cover-ups. Their mission is to help others feel comfortable in their skin by providing safe and effective tattoo removal treatments using industry-leading technology.

Tarnished has partnered with Brass City Tattoo Shop to connect clients with their talented tattoo cover-up artists. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call/text (860) 338-0410 or visit http://tarnishedct.com/. Tarnished is located at 1760 Watertown Ave, Oakville, CT 06779.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.