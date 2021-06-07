The Global Automotive Holographic Display Market is expected to grow by USD 237.50 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 58% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Holographic Display Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251423/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive holographic display market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing sales of luxury vehicles and an increase in R&D spending. In addition, the growing sales of luxury vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive holographic display market analysis includes the display position segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive holographic display market is segmented as below:

By Geography

• EMEA

• Americas

• APAC



By Display Position

• Front fascia

• Center fascia



This study identifies the improved safety level with reduced chances of driver distraction as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive holographic display market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive holographic display market covers the following areas:

• Automotive holographic display market sizing

• Automotive holographic display market forecast

• Automotive holographic display market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive holographic display market vendors that include BMW AG, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, EYELIGHTS, FUNAI ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Light Field Lab Inc., Luminit LLC, and WayRay AG. Also, the automotive holographic display market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

