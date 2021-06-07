The Global Plastics Market is expected to grow by $ 16.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastics Market for Passenger Cars Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176098/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the plastics market for passenger cars industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of new or improved emission standards and the increasing government support to promote EVs. In addition, the adoption of new or improved emission standards is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The plastics market for passenger cars industry analysis includes the material and application segments and geographic landscape.



The plastics market for passenger cars industry is segmented as below:

By Material

• Polypropylene

• Polyurethane

• Polyvinyl chloride

• Others



By Application

• Interiors

• Exteriors

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing incorporation of electronics in passenger cars as one of the prime reasons driving the plastics market for passenger cars industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on plastics market for passenger cars industry covers the following areas:

• Plastics market for passenger cars industry sizing

• Plastics market for passenger cars industry forecast

• Plastics market for passenger cars industry industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastics market for passenger cars industry vendors that include BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, and LyondellBasell Industries NV. Also, the plastics market for passenger cars industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176098/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________