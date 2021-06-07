One Medical Announces Agreement to Acquire Iora Health

One Medical expands member-based, technology-powered primary care model to every stage of life, and extends into full-risk Medicare reimbursement models



Positions One Medical to deliver better health, better care, and lower costs across a combined 28 markets and beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM), a leading human-centered and technology-powered primary care organization, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Iora Health, a human-centric, value-based primary care group with built-for-purpose technology focused on serving Medicare populations, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

“We are delighted to announce plans to combine with Iora Health, a technology-powered primary care leader delivering outstanding member-based, value-based care for adults 65+ enrolled in Medicare Advantage and other at-risk reimbursement models. Together we will expand our addressable market to serve more members in more geographies with digital and in-person care across every stage of life, with further capabilities to deliver care within full-risk models. Together with Iora Health, we can deliver better health, better care, and lower costs for children, adults, and seniors,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO of One Medical.

“Chris McKown and I founded Iora Health over 10 years ago to build an innovative primary care model that transforms lives and improves outcomes through relationship-based care, and we are excited to take this next exciting step with One Medical,” said Rushika Fernandopulle, M.D., MPP, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Iora Health. “Together, with our aligned cultures, shared mission, and complementary models, we can drive even greater impact for our patients, our teams, and our investors, and most importantly, our shared vision of transforming healthcare.”

One Medical and Iora Health are aligned in their missions, models, and cultures to transform healthcare for key stakeholders -- Consumers, Employers and Payers, Providers, and Health Networks. Together, the two companies can further accelerate and build upon their impacts for these stakeholders, while simultaneously expanding their models in existing markets, entering new markets, serving new populations, expanding full-risk models, and leveraging their purpose-built technologies for increased growth and scale.

Strategic and financial benefits of the transaction include:

Creates a premier national member-based, technology-powered primary care platform to deliver better health, better care, and lower costs across Commercial and Medicare populations;

Positions One Medical with Iora Health to advance the health of members across every stage of life;

Extends One Medical’s platform to deliver multi-modal care with 24/7 national digital health and in-person care across a combined 28 markets and beyond;

Expands potential market opportunity to $870 billion across Commercial and Medicare segments, including the new Medicare Direct Contracting program;

Enhances One Medical’s risk-taking capabilities and extends One Medical into full-risk Medicare reimbursement models;

Amplifies the power of purpose-built technologies to deliver premier member experiences, population health, provider support, and value-based care across every stage of life;

Accelerates the expansion of two high-growth organizations, with complementary cultures and models serving as a premier place to practice modernized healthcare; and,

Offers an opportunity to create significant value, with an expected $350+ million in annual revenue synergies by 2025, ~$30 million in annual net cost synergies by 2025, and with ~$30 million in cumulative capex savings through 2025.

“One Medical has proven its ability to drive profitable membership growth, engage with members, improve health outcomes and lower costs. I am excited at the prospect of creating even more differentiation by adding Iora Health’s Medicare-focused capabilities, expanding our reach to 28 markets, and offering our service experience to the parents and grandparents of our 598 thousand members,” said Bjorn Thaler, Chief Financial Officer, One Medical.

Leadership and Governance

A designee of Iora Health will join the One Medical Board and Rushika Fernandopulle will become One Medical’s Chief Innovation Officer.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Iora Health shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of One Medical common stock. Based on the closing share price of One Medical’s common stock of $35.59 on June 4th, 2021, the total transaction is valued at approximately $2.1 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Iora Health shareholders are expected to own approximately 26.75% of the combined company.

The transaction is expected to close in late Q3 or Q4 of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by One Medical and Iora Health stockholders and receipt of regulatory approval.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to One Medical and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor.

Credit Suisse served as exclusive financial advisor to Iora Health and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor.

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

About Iora Health

Iora Health is building a different kind of health system to deliver high impact relationship-based care. With a mission to restore humanity to health care and a goal to transform healthcare overall, Iora Health’s care model provides extraordinary service to patients to ensure improved health outcomes while lowering overall health costs. Our patients enjoy the benefits of better access to care, office- and non-office-based encounters (e.g. phone, text messages, and email), an accessible and transparent medical record, and robust educational offerings. Our practices across the U.S. enjoy the benefits of smaller panel sizes, closer relationships with patients, and the opportunity to lead systemic change in health care delivery while working with a true team.

